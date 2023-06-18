Mather Group LLC. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
