Mather Group LLC. Has $822,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day moving average is $403.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

