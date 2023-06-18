Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

