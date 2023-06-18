Matthew Joseph Walters Sells 21,754 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 793,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Velo3D Price Performance

Velo3D stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velo3D Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Velo3D by 8.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Velo3D by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 202,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.