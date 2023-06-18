Matthew Joseph Walters Sells 21,754 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 793,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Velo3D Price Performance
Velo3D stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.83.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Velo3D Company Profile
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
