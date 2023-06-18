McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

