McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

