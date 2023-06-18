Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,766 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

