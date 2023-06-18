Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. Mercury General has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $46.39.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.48%.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 24.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,299,000 after buying an additional 299,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

