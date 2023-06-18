Meritage Homes Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:MTH opened at $130.33 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

