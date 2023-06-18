Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MSB opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesabi Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

Featured Stories

