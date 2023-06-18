Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Mesabi Trust Stock Up 3.6 %
NYSE:MSB opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.
