Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

