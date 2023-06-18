Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 100,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 660,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 577,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Meten Holding Group makes up 1.2% of Empery Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empery Asset Management LP owned 5.06% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

