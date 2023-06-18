MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Terex’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

