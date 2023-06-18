MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

