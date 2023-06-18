MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Display worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Insider Activity

Universal Display Stock Performance

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.19. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

