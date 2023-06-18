MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,163,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,823,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of FAF opened at $57.16 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

