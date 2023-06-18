MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 119,748 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 165,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 1,110,487 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.