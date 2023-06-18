MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RH worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of RH by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RH by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.06.

Shares of RH stock opened at $282.60 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

