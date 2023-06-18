MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,129,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Match Group by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Stock Down 2.4 %

MTCH stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

