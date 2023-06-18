MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avient worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Down 0.2 %

AVNT opened at $40.15 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.