MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

