MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.