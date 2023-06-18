MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

