MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

