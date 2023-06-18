MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $194.01 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.97. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

