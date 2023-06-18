MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.
Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
BATS CBOE opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
