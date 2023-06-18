MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BATS CBOE opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.