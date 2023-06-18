MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $78.43 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

