MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sunrun worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,025. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

