Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) & DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Head to Head Review

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Metro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metro and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Metro currently has a consensus target price of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

This table compares Metro and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro and DFI Retail Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 10.14 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Metro beats DFI Retail Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

