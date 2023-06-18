Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.36. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

