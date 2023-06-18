Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $377.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

