Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $477.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.73 and a 200 day moving average of $506.99. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.39 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

