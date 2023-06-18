Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 19,598 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,598 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,599,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.