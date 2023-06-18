Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 7,118 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.46 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

