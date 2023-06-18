Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.39 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

