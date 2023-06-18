Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,026 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 630,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 333,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Stories

