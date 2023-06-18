Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) & Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Financial Review

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) and Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Evonik Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsui Chemicals and Evonik Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A ($93.89) -0.15 Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.01 19.19

Profitability

Mitsui Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evonik Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mitsui Chemicals and Evonik Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsui Chemicals and Evonik Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui Chemicals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Evonik Industries 0 3 3 0 2.50

Evonik Industries has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Evonik Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evonik Industries is more favorable than Mitsui Chemicals.

Dividends

Mitsui Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $9.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.3%. Evonik Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mitsui Chemicals pays out -9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evonik Industries pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mitsui Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Evonik Industries beats Mitsui Chemicals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products. The Healthcare segment includes vision care material, non-woven fabric, dental material, and personal care material. The Food and Packaging segment handles the coating and functional materials, functional films and sheets, and agricultural chemicals. The Base Material segment covers the ethylene, propylene, polyethylene, polypropylene, catalysts, phenols, high-purity terephthalic acid, PET resins, polyurethane materials, and industrial chemicals. The Others segment comprises of other related businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers. The Nutrition & Care segment provides products for human well-being and the quality of life. The Smart Materials segment includes businesses with innovative materials that enable resource-saving solutions and replace conventional materials. The Performance Materials segment brings together businesses with the same DNA and it focus on resource-saving production, new applications and specialties. The Technology & Infrastructure segment provides services which are required across the asset lifecycle of chemical production plants. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

