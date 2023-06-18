Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

