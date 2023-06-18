Modus Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

