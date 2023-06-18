Modus Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

