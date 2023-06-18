MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 8,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.
