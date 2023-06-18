Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $341.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.74. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

