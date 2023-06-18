Morgan Stanley Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $138.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

