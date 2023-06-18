Mossytree Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $10,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

