Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Down 1.3%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 56,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China.

