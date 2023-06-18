Mplx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,677 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 6,743 put options.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.07 on Friday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.