Mplx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPLX)

Jun 18th, 2023

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLXGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,677 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 6,743 put options.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.07 on Friday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.



