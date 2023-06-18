M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

