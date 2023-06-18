MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

