MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $477.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.99. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.39 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

