Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average is $318.65.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

